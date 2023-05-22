Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Isolated showers the next couple of days

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, May 22, 2023
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Brief sprinkle south tonight; spotty downpours Tuesday PM
  • “Backdoor” cold front for Thursday
  • Tropical low may impact the holiday weekend forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More high clouds expected tonight with comfortable lows generally in the 50s.

Partly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday with a very small risk for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late in the day into the evening hours. Most will remain dry and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

We’ll keep the risk for an isolated shower in the forecast for Tuesday night but once again, many will remain dry.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs into the mid 80s. The isolated shower risk will remain but will continue to be quite limited in coverage.

While a spotty shower is possible on Wednesday as well, much of the day looks dry as we await a front cold front Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will usher in cooler and drier air. However, a tropical low off the southeast coast may throw a wreck for some when it comes to the holiday weekend outlook. Stay tuned!




