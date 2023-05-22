FORECAST: Sunny and warm to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and warm through mid-week

Isolated downpours possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Memorial Day looks to be a scorcher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds (mainly upper-level clouds) across the region today as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as we cool into the 50s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in Tuesday’s forecast. While most of the day looks dry, some isolated downpours are possible tomorrow afternoon (especially across Kentucky). Highs top out in the 70s and low 80s. Clouds look to clear Tuesday night, however, temperatures remain relatively mild. Lows fall into the 50s by Wednesday morning.

A cold front sweeps through late Wednesday into Thursday - this will drive highs into the 70s for the end of the week. Memorial Day weekend brings another big warm-up, as temperatures quickly soar into the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Showers and storms look to increase following Memorial Day. We’ll be keeping an eye on the forecast.

