FORECAST: Very little rain in the forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES

Spotty shower chances over the next couple of days

Cooler air briefly arrives Thursday

Extended outlook is trending hot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing high clouds into the afternoon with a warm setup as highs move into the upper 70s and lower 80s across WAVE Country.

More high clouds expected tonight with comfortable lows generally in the 50s.

Partly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday with a very small risk for a pop-up shower late in the day into the evening hours. Most will remain dry and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

We’ll keep the risk for an isolated shower in the forecast for Tuesday night but once again, many will remain dry.

A cold front sweeps through late Wednesday into Thursday - this will drive highs into the 70s for the end of the week.

Memorial Day weekend brings a warm-up with rain chances mainly east of I-65 at this time.

