Hillview community dedicates all-inclusive children’s playground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids of all ages and all abilities have a new playground to visit in Hillview.

The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area volunteer group has been working on the new playground within the Hillview Recreation Center, located at 298 Prairie Drive, which is designed to be accessible by all children.

Dedication for the playground happened on Saturday morning as part of the group’s playground celebration day.

The playground has ramps to get on different parts of the playsets and special swings that children in wheelchairs can use.

Organizers with the volunteer group said the new playground doesn’t just benefit the children.

“We have grandparents who are raising their children now, so if they have walking issues, they can even walk up and through it too,” Serena Jacobs, The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area president said. “So, it’s not just limited to children, it’s for all ages and all abilities.”

The playground completed construction in late April and is now open.

