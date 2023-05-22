Contact Troubleshooters
I-75 back open in Lexington after deadly wrong-way crash

Parts of I-75 South closed after serious crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We know now the name of the person killed in a crash on southbound I-75.

The Fayette County Coroner said Thomas Mollencop, 84, died at the scene near mile marker 111.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday evening close to the Bryan Station Road overpass.

Police say Mollencop was driving north on the southbound side and hit another driver head-on.

A third car hit the first two.

Crews took a passenger from the second car to the hospital. She is expected to recover.

No one in the third car was hurt.

I-75 was shut down for hours while police investigated. It reopened around 1 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

