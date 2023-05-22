JCPS bus involved in crash near Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a crash involving a school bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Manslick Road and Crums Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police said the crash was between a bus and a passenger vehicle.

JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said no students were on board when the crash occurred and the driver of the bus was not injured.

Ellis said the driver of the passenger vehicle was checked out by EMS.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

