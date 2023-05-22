JCPS bus involved in crash near Jacobs neighborhood

Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a crash involving a school bus in south Louisville on...
Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a crash involving a school bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a crash involving a school bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Manslick Road and Crums Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police said the crash was between a bus and a passenger vehicle.

JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said no students were on board when the crash occurred and the driver of the bus was not injured.

Ellis said the driver of the passenger vehicle was checked out by EMS.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

