Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Dinosaur World celebrates 20th anniversary

Attendees could pet Gene, the park’s “living” T-Rex, get their face painted or a balloon...
Attendees could pet Gene, the park’s “living” T-Rex, get their face painted or a balloon animal, and visit a paleontologist station to learn more about dinosaurs and fossils.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Everybody was certainly walking the dinosaur in Cave City Sunday, as the Kentucky Dinosaur World celebrated bringing 20 years of fossilized fun to the state.

Attendees could pet Gene, the park’s “living” T-Rex, get their face painted or a balloon animal, and visit a paleontologist station to learn more about dinosaurs and fossils.

All done in the spirit of celebrating the park’s combination of education and fun.

“I feel like [my kids] definitely learn something new every time that they come,” said anniversary attendee Alex May. “It is a really fun way to get out in nature, become more educated, and just have a good time.

While attendees said they love the park now, they can’t wait to see what the next 20 years may bring.

“They should probably add a waterpark,” said attendee Evelyn Massey. “The dinosaur spitting out water, a splash pad.”

“I think if we got more interactive exhibits, like animatronic ones, that would be really cool to see. I know the kids really love those,” May said. “But I think it’s great as it is now.”

Though getting to interact with dinosaurs everyday may be fun, Park Director Chris Randall said seeing guests smile has been his favorite thing at Dinosaur World.

“Everybody that comes gets to be a kid again,” Randall said. “You just get to see those expressions, the happiness. That’s the biggest payout of all.”

For a final surprise, the park also used the anniversary to unveil its new “Jurassic Mini Golf Course.”

For more information on the park, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Outer Loop
Some popular pools in Louisville will not be opening this summer
Man shot during carjacking in Park Hill neighborhood
3 teens, 1 woman injured in shooting on North 34th Street.
3 teens, 1 woman shot in Portland neighborhood

Latest News

The Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Sunny and warm to start the week
Parts of I-75 South in Lexington are closed due to a serious crash.
I-75 back open in Lexington after deadly wrong-way crash
Janae Wright gives insight on the trauma the weekend's shooting victims may be going facing...
Gun violence survivor speaks out on impact of violent weekend in Louisville
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Grandmeadow Lane
3 men in hospital after shooting in PRP