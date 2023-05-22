Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Men’s Basketball adds new assistant coach

John Welch will join the Kentucky men's basketball program as an assistant coach.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Longtime NBA assistant coach John Welch will join Kentucky’s men’s basketball program for the upcoming season.

Welch will serve on the basketball staff as an assistant coach. He worked in the NBA as an assistant coach for nearly 20 years and spent almost 10 years on a collegiate staff. Welch most recently worked with the Los Angeles Clippers and was previously with the Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.

“John Welch has been involved in every level of basketball and been an important part of the development of NBA careers,” said UK head coach John Calipari.

According to UK, Welch will work as part of Calipari’s offensive strategy and will help with scouting and game-planning.

Welch’s son, Riley, was a two-year letterwinner for Kentucky and worked as a grad assistant on Coach Calipari’s staff during the 2022-23 season.

