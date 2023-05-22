Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Outer Loop
Some popular pools in Louisville will not be opening this summer
Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Commonwealth Attorney’s...
Police: No bomb found after threat called into downtown Louisville building
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden ‘optimistic’ on debt ceiling as White House negotiation with McCarthy underway
FILE PHOTO - The bodies were found by police in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of...
Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.
Louisville family escapes disaster after bullet comes through their window
FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M
FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on...
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82