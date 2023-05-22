Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LIVE: Authorities set to hold press conference after Scott Co. deputy shot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: We’re hearing a press conference will soon be held after a deputy was shot in Scott County Monday afternoon. We don’t have an exact time, possibly around 8 p.m.

Watch live above.

DEVELOPING: A Scott County deputy was shot Monday afternoon.

According to State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, a deputy suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at UK Hospital.

Several law enforcement agencies have also posted on social media that the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is in their thoughts and prayers.

There is a large police presence on southbound Interstate 75 near the 127 mile marker in Georgetown. That’s just down the road from the Toyota exit. Our Georgetown weather camera shows a lot of police activity at the southbound rest stop in the area.

We also have a crew at a separate scene on Georgetown Road in Lexington. Police have not confirmed if the scenes are connected.

We are working to get more details, and we’ll keep you updated.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Outer Loop
Some popular pools in Louisville will not be opening this summer
Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Commonwealth Attorney’s...
Police: No bomb found after threat called into downtown Louisville building
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash

Latest News

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Isolated showers the next couple of days
Fate of John B. Castleman Monument in Louisville remains in court
2-day manhunt with escaped inmate ends in crash, arrest
Louisville family escapes disaster after bullet comes through their window
GE Appliances celebrating 70 years in Louisville