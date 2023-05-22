Louisville Downtown Partnership unveils CineBus, inaugural movie series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) unveiled a new mobile projection unit on Monday that can be rented by the public for art or laser shows, videos and more.

The Downtown CineBus is a decommissioned ambulance donated by Louisville Metro.

CineBus was borne out of committee work on the 2021 Downtown Revitalization Team, the release said.

LDP also announced a new movie night series taking place in Downtown Louisville starting June 9 at Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater, at 1301 River Road.

The inaugural outdoor movie night series, called Downtown Drive-In will play family-friendly movies on select Friday nights through October. No tickets are required.

It’s an event free to the public, with free parking available at Waterfront Park’s Tan and Turquoise lots. Movie-goers are encouraged to arrive early to save their spot and are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

”The Downtown CineBus was created as a new way to add vibrancy to Downtown streets through the arts, and we’re excited to launch it with our Downtown Drive-In movie nights,” Executive Director of LDP Rebecca Fleischaker said. “Movie nights are a tried-and-true family pastime, and we hope that the Downtown Drive-in will bring people together to enjoy fan favorites on the big screen.”

Downtown Drive-Ins will include snacks and drinks for purchase.

The Downtown Drive-In events are weather dependent, the release said.

“We are excited to celebrate the launch of this new project with Louisville Downtown Partnership,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “The CineBus will enhance our existing public art infrastructure by serving as a new vehicle for visual and performance art. Meanwhile, the Downtown Drive-In events will give residents and visitors another great reason to enjoy one of our city’s natural assets, Waterfront Park.”

The Downtown Drive-In schedule:

June 9 Shrek (PG)

June 30 The Parent Trap (1961) (G)

July 14 Black Panther (PG-13)

July 28 Encanto (PG)

August 11 A League of Their Own (PG)

August 25 Cars (G)

September 8 Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG)

September 22 Up (PG)

October 20 Hocus Pocus (PG)

The CineBus is now available to the public to rent and will allow for pop-up art activations including projection art or laser shows and other programming opportunities.

“The Downtown Cinebus is a perfect example of how we can use art to facilitate community, something about which we are deeply passionate at the Fund for the Arts,” Fund President and CEO Andre Kimo Stone Guess said. “Gathering under the stars for a good story is a tradition as old as humanity, and this new initiative is offering us even more creative opportunities to embrace art together.”

For more information about renting the Downtown CineBus, click or tap here.

