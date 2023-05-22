Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Downtown Partnership unveils CineBus, inaugural movie series

Downtown CineBus to Activate Downtown Public Spaces
Downtown CineBus to Activate Downtown Public Spaces(DOWNTOWN LOU)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) unveiled a new mobile projection unit on Monday that can be rented by the public for art or laser shows, videos and more.

The Downtown CineBus is a decommissioned ambulance donated by Louisville Metro.

CineBus was borne out of committee work on the 2021 Downtown Revitalization Team, the release said.

LDP also announced a new movie night series taking place in Downtown Louisville starting June 9 at Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater, at 1301 River Road.

The inaugural outdoor movie night series, called Downtown Drive-In will play family-friendly movies on select Friday nights through October. No tickets are required.

It’s an event free to the public, with free parking available at Waterfront Park’s Tan and Turquoise lots. Movie-goers are encouraged to arrive early to save their spot and are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

”The Downtown CineBus was created as a new way to add vibrancy to Downtown streets through the arts, and we’re excited to launch it with our Downtown Drive-In movie nights,” Executive Director of LDP Rebecca Fleischaker said. “Movie nights are a tried-and-true family pastime, and we hope that the Downtown Drive-in will bring people together to enjoy fan favorites on the big screen.”

Downtown Drive-Ins will include snacks and drinks for purchase.

The Downtown Drive-In events are weather dependent, the release said.

“We are excited to celebrate the launch of this new project with Louisville Downtown Partnership,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “The CineBus will enhance our existing public art infrastructure by serving as a new vehicle for visual and performance art. Meanwhile, the Downtown Drive-In events will give residents and visitors another great reason to enjoy one of our city’s natural assets, Waterfront Park.”

The Downtown Drive-In schedule:

  • June 9 Shrek (PG)
  • June 30                 The Parent Trap (1961) (G)
  • July 14                   Black Panther (PG-13)
  • July 28                   Encanto (PG)
  • August 11          A League of Their Own (PG)
  • August 25              Cars (G)
  • September 8          Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG)
  • September 22        Up (PG)
  • October 20             Hocus Pocus (PG)

The CineBus is now available to the public to rent and will allow for pop-up art activations including projection art or laser shows and other programming opportunities.

“The Downtown Cinebus is a perfect example of how we can use art to facilitate community, something about which we are deeply passionate at the Fund for the Arts,” Fund President and CEO Andre Kimo Stone Guess said. “Gathering under the stars for a good story is a tradition as old as humanity, and this new initiative is offering us even more creative opportunities to embrace art together.”

For more information about renting the Downtown CineBus, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Outer Loop
Some popular pools in Louisville will not be opening this summer
Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Commonwealth Attorney’s...
Police: No bomb found after threat called into downtown Louisville building
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash

Latest News

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.
Louisville family escapes disaster after bullet comes through their window
Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a crash involving a school bus in south Louisville on...
JCPS bus involved in crash near Jacobs neighborhood
UofL Health, Fire departments spread stroke awareness through BE FAST magnet program
A Louisville man who died from a motorcycle crash in the Okolona neighborhood has been...
Man killed after motorcycle crashes with SUV on Outer Loop identified
The removal of Louisville's John Castleman statue will be reviewed in Kentucky's highest court.
Fate of John B. Castleman Monument in Louisville remains in court