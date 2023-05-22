Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville family escapes disaster after bullet comes through their window

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.(Family Photo)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family had a brush with death after a bullet came flying through their window late last Monday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.

The bullet blasted into the couple’s room as they were in bed with their son and was later found in one of their pillows.

Mark Rich said his girlfriend was in bed feeding their son when she heard the shooting outside their window and she immediately took cover with the baby.

“At about 11:20, she just started screaming saying, ‘There’s gun shots outside of our window, get in the bathroom,’” Rich said.

After checking their surroundings outside and seeing nothing, the family went back to bed.

But shortly after Rich left for work the next morning, his girlfriend called him in a panic.

“She called me probably 15 minutes after I got there and was like, ‘You need to come back here, there’s a bullet hole in our window and it went through the headboard and I can’t find where it went,’” Rich said.

Rich said they called the police and he rushed home.

Officers were not able to locate the bullet, but did say eight calls were made from the neighborhood about gun shots.

Once officers left, Rich started cleaning up and made a discovery.

“I was making my bed back up and I saw a hole in my pillow and was like, ‘Well there’s no exit hole so it’s got to be in here,’” Rich shared. “So I cut it open and then there it was. Just sitting in the pillow right where I was sleeping.”

The bullet came so close that Rich even had a bruise despite never feeling the impact.

The bruise leaves a scary reminder of how close to tragedy they all were.

“Definitely, we got really lucky because she’s feeding him right next to me and... I don’t even know how I would feel if my son got hurt,” Rich said.

Rich said he got to keep the bullet and it now represents how truly lucky they got.

His family is still a little shaken up by the incident, so his girlfriend and his son are staying somewhere else until they feel more comfortable at home.

It is still an open and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD or use the Online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Outer Loop
Some popular pools in Louisville will not be opening this summer
Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Commonwealth Attorney’s...
Police: No bomb found after threat called into downtown Louisville building
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash

Latest News

In a situation where every minute matters, health care workers and first responders instill the...
UofL Health, Fire departments spread stroke awareness through BE FAST magnet program
Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a crash involving a school bus in south Louisville on...
JCPS bus involved in crash near Jacobs neighborhood
UofL Health, Fire departments spread stroke awareness through BE FAST magnet program
A Louisville man who died from a motorcycle crash in the Okolona neighborhood has been...
Man killed after motorcycle crashes with SUV on Outer Loop identified