Louisville man accused of attacking victim with hatchet appears in court

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man accused of attacking another man with a hatchet after a fight appeared in court on Monday.

Cartez Cunningham was charged with assault and criminal mischief for the attack that happened on May 10.

Police said Cunningham and the other man got into an argument around the 3500 block of Northwestern Parkway.

Cunningham then grabbed a hatchet from his car and hit the other man in the shoulder as he was trying to go back inside his house, according to an arrest report.

The attack was caught on camera and the victim had a six-inch wound on his shoulder.

Police issued a post on social media with Cunningham’s picture and arrested him on Saturday following a brief standoff.

On Monday, a judge placed Cunningham’s bond at $10,000. He is due back in court on May 30.

