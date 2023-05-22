Man killed after motorcycle crashes with SUV on Outer Loop identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who died from a motorcycle crash in the Okolona neighborhood has been identified.

Corey Smith, 32, died from blunt force injuries in Sunday’s crash at the intersection of Outer Loop and Robbs Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m.

Police said an SUV was trying to turn left from Outer Loop onto Robbs Lane when it hit a motorcycle.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Police said no charges are expected at this time.

