Police: Man planning to murder family members had assault rifle, body armor

Kenneth Wayne Gregory, 27, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Kenneth Wayne Gregory, 27, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center after he was stopped before carrying out a threat to commit mass murder.

Kenneth Wayne Gregory, 27, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Just after 7 p.m. May 20, Louisville Metro police were called to the 800 block of Moser Road about Gregory who had made threats to harm himself and others. By the time an LMPD officer arrived, Gregory had left but begun a Facetime chat with his father. The video showed he was wearing ballistic body armor and was loading ammo magazines, according to his arrest report.

LMPD said Gregory was sending text messages containing threats and confirming the Oldham County addresses of his intended victims. In a voicemail to his father, Gregory threatened to kill him, his wife and the entire family and challenged them to stop him.

Police pinged Gregory’s cell phone which showed he had left Jefferson County and was heading toward the Oldham County home of four other family members. Oldham County police found Gregory driving in the area and pulled his car over. He was detained on a mental inquest warrant from Jefferson County.

After detaining Gregory, officers found he had a holstered 9mm pistol on his hip with two extra magazines and two loaded AK-47 magazines. The report says there was a loaded AK-47 in the passenger seat and two pistol magazines in the cupholder.  In the trunk, they found body armor and an empty rifle case with six loaded rifle magazines.

Oldham County police say during their investigation it was learned that Gregory was planning to murder his stepsister and her family.

Gregory is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Oldham District Court this afternoon.

