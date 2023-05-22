Police: No bomb found after threat called into downtown Louisville building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Commonwealth Attorney’s building on Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, when officers were notified about a bomb threat called in to the 500 block of West Liberty Street.

Police said employees evacuated the building before law enforcement arrived.

LMPD’s Bomb Squad and LMPD K-9s searched the building as part of the investigation and confirmed nothing was found around 11:45 a.m.

Mitchell said Liberty Street and Sixth Street are closed while investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

