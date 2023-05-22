Contact Troubleshooters
Police searching for missing 10-year-old Louisville boy

Malachi Bohannon was last seen in 1400 block of Homeview Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy last seen on Monday morning.

Malachi Bohannon was last seen in 1400 block of Homeview Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

He is listed at 4′5″ tall and weighs around 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and gray or navy sweatpants.

Police said Malachi is non-verbal and autistic and may need assistance.

Anyone with information on Malachi’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

