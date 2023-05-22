Contact Troubleshooters
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash

TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash(TRIMARC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-71 northbound are shut down after a vehicle accident at mile marker seven.

According to Metro Safe, the crash happened just before the Gene Snyder and it is believed to be a three vehicle crash.

Traffic is being diverted from I-71 to I-264 E.

There is no information of any injuries at this time but emergency crews are on scene.

We will update the story as we learn more information.

