Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Louisville boy found safe

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday morning has been found safe, according to officials.

Malachi Bohannon was last seen in 1400 block of Homeview Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Shortly before 1 p.m., LMPD said Malachi had been found safe.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and helped locate him,” LMPD spokeswoman Angela Ingram said. “We appreciate your assistance.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
Louisville man shot, killed while cutting grass identified
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Outer Loop
Some popular pools in Louisville will not be opening this summer
Man shot during carjacking in Park Hill neighborhood
Horse euthanized after race at Churchill Downs

Latest News

Clarksville residents who travel on Potters Lane will need to find an alternate route for a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Large section of Clarksville road closed for 4 weeks
On Monday, city leaders and officials gathered for the groundbreaking on the new museum, which...
American Printing House for the Blind breaks ground on new ‘Dot Experience’ museum
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault.
Man wounded in shooting after fight over Hot Pocket
The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area volunteer group has been working on the new playground...
Hillview community dedicates all-inclusive children’s playground
Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Commonwealth Attorney’s...
Police: No bomb found after threat called into downtown Louisville building