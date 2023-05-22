UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Louisville boy found safe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday morning has been found safe, according to officials.
Malachi Bohannon was last seen in 1400 block of Homeview Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Shortly before 1 p.m., LMPD said Malachi had been found safe.
“Thank you to everyone who shared and helped locate him,” LMPD spokeswoman Angela Ingram said. “We appreciate your assistance.”
