UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Louisville boy found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday morning has been found safe, according to officials.

Malachi Bohannon was last seen in 1400 block of Homeview Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Shortly before 1 p.m., LMPD said Malachi had been found safe.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and helped locate him,” LMPD spokeswoman Angela Ingram said. “We appreciate your assistance.”

