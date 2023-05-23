10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy from Louisville will make his debut on the premiere episode of America’s Got Talent.

D’Corey Johnson will be performing in Season 18 on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Johnson became a Louisville sensation after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements and later went on tour for three months to perform across America.

Back in September, he lined up a talent agent and announced he was moving to California to pursue his dream to make it big.

