10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.(America's Got Talent)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy from Louisville will make his debut on the premiere episode of America’s Got Talent.

D’Corey Johnson will be performing in Season 18 on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Johnson became a Louisville sensation after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements and later went on tour for three months to perform across America.

Back in September, he lined up a talent agent and announced he was moving to California to pursue his dream to make it big.

For more information, visit the official show site by clicking or tapping here.

