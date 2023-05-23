Airbnb customers are curious about ‘Bourbon City’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Airbnb summer preview predicts a busy summer for Louisville as its top trending U.S. destination.

“As one of the most iconic sporting events in the country, the Kentucky Derby draws thousands and thousands of spectators,” Airbnb communications manager Haven Thorn said. “And it also showcases Louisville’s rich culture, and hospitality. Which is why we believe travelers are so keen to make it into town.”

It’s not just domestic travelers getting curious about Louisville.

Airbnb also ranks Louisville number 6 on its international trending list, one position ahead of Rome.

Tourism officials say the credit belongs to bourbon.

Louisville Tourism recently released a series of ads promoting the city’s bourbon scene.

“We have a bona fide brand around this concept of coming here as a Bourbon’s birthplace,” Stacey Yates, Louisville Tourism Chief Marketing officer said. “And we really have transformed into a Bourbon City.”

In 2022, Louisville landed on 33 ‘best of’ lists, according to counts by Louisville Tourism.

Airbnb has become the 10th to list the city so far this year.

The most prestigious listing is the New York Times selection of Louisville as one of its “52 Places To Go In 2023.”

