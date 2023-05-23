Contact Troubleshooters
Escaped inmate caught after 2-day manhunt booked in jail

A $1 million bond was initially argued for Wolfe due to the extent of the case, but a public defender successfully requested for a lower bond.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate who was on the run for two days before being caught by Louisville Metro Police on Saturday appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Norman Wolfe’s bond was set at $500,000 by a Jefferson County judge with home incarceration if posted. He was charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police and one count of criminal mischief.

Prior charges for Wolfe include charges of burglary, menacing, terroristic threatening, fleeing or evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon out of Jefferson County and charges of burglary, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon out of Trimble County.

A $1 million bond was initially argued for Wolfe due to the extent of the case, but a public defender successfully requested for a lower bond, arguing the damages were punitive by the court.

“We have murder (cases), people that have died that go for significantly less than that,” he said. “I understand that the state has an interest in appearing strong on this issue because it’s such a high-profile case because of those facts, but $1 million is simply punitive.”

Wolfe escaped from a transport vehicle heading from Jefferson County to Trimble County on Thursday morning, where Wolfe was scheduled for a court appearance.

The escape caused a heavy police presence near the I-265/I-71 interchange where Wolfe escaped. Several search teams were called to assist in locating Wolfe.

Later that morning, Wolfe was accused of kidnapping two victims from the 8500 block of Brownsboro Road and forced them to drive him to the area of River Road and Edith Avenue.

The two victims were found unharmed.

Wolfe remained on the run through Saturday morning, where he was located by the LMPD Fugitive Unit and SWAT inside of the passenger seat of a vehicle on Washington Street, just east of Campbell Street.

Officers attempted to get Wolfe to exit the vehicle when Wolfe slid into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The vehicle was later found disabled near Brownsboro Road and Lindsay Avenue, police confirmed.

Wolfe was taken into custody and brought to University Hospital for treatment of injuries before being taken to Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for May 31.

