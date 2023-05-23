FORECAST: Brief downpour possible this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Minor rain chances in the short-term

A bit cooler and breezy for Thursday

Holiday weekend will carry small rain chances for now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny and warm this afternoon with a brief shower or thunderstorm possible. Most areas will likely remain dry.

Partly cloudy skies at times tonight with lows once again on the comfortable side into the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be quite the warm day with highs into the mid 80s. We will keep a very small risk for a shower to pop but the air will quite dry so there won’t be much wiggle room for rain.

A backdoor cold front approaches Wednesday night, moving through the region early Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies remain overnight as lows return to the 50s.

A more complex forecast setup for Friday into the holiday weekend as a tropical low to our west, and perhaps a new low to our west, will both serve to keep a small rain chance in the forecast. Even with no rain, clouds could influence temperatures for some locations. Stay close to the forecast for updates!

