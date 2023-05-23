Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer weather continues through midweek

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated downpours possible today and tomorrow
  • Cooler air briefly arrives Thursday
  • Extended outlook is trending hot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region today. Isolated downpours are possible this afternoon, however, most look to stay dry. Our ongoing warming trend continues as highs climb into the low 80s later today. Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies are expected tonight, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday looks quite warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. While most will remain dry once again, an isolated downpour cannot be ruled out. A backdoor cold front approaches Wednesday night, moving through the region early Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies remain overnight as lows return to the 50s.

Behind the cold front we’ll see cooler temperatures Thursday; look for highs in the low to mid-70s. Memorial Day weekend brings a warm-up with rain chances mainly east of I-65 at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

