Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly dismisses lawsuit against Kenneth Walker

FILE: Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer who led the deadly...
FILE: Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer who led the deadly March 13, 2020 narcotics raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit filed by the former Louisville Metro Police officer who was shot during a deadly botched raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March 2020 has been dropped against Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly confirmed he voluntarily dropped the lawsuit against Walker seeking damages for injuries sustained after being shot during the night of the raid.

>>FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor Case

On March 13, 2020, Mattingly was one of three officers, along with Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, who went to Taylor’s apartment to initiate a “no-knock warrant.”

Upon breaching the door and entering the apartment, Walker fired a shot from his gun that hit Mattingly in the femoral artery. The three officers then fired back into the apartment, hitting Taylor and killing her.

Further investigation revealed one of Cosgrove’s 16 rounds fired into Taylor’s apartment was the shot that killed her.

Mattingly provided the following statement to WAVE News:

“After much prayer and discussion with my family and attorneys, I’ve decided to drop the lawsuit against Kenneth Walker for shooting me. The unforeseen tragedy and tragic death of Breonna Taylor has caused pain and division in our community for over 3 years. I still believe much of the chaos caused by misinformation and lies could have been avoided had city leaders simply been transparent and honest from the beginning. However, it’s past time to begin the healing process and bring Louisville back together. I pray this action can be that first step in this healing process.”

Mattingly’s lawsuit was originally filed in Oct. 2020 as a countersuit to one filed by Walker against the Louisville Metro.

Walker claimed several LMPD officers violated his Fourth Amendment rights the night of the raid on March 13, 2020. Attorneys said there were two counts of unlawful search that night, one for an illegal warrant and one for failure to knock and announce.

In Dec. 2022, Louisville Metro Government agreed to pay Walker $2 million to settle lawsuits against the city. Metro government previously paid a $12 million settlement to Taylor’s family in Sept. 2020.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Wayne Gregory, 27, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Police: Man planning to murder family members had assault rifle, body armor
A Louisville man who died from a motorcycle crash in the Okolona neighborhood has been...
Man killed after motorcycle crashes with SUV on Outer Loop identified
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault.
Man wounded in shooting after fight over Hot Pocket
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Commonwealth Attorney’s...
Police: No bomb found after threat called into downtown Louisville building

Latest News

FILE: Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf...
Registration open for 2024 PGA Championship tickets in Louisville
James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Louisville man arrested, accused of bringing gun to Conway Middle School
Sundara the red panda, who has been nicknamed “Sunny D,” turned one year old on Tuesday.
Sundara the red panda celebrates first birthday at Louisville Zoo
Sundara the red panda, who has been nicknamed “Sunny D,” turned one year old on Tuesday....
Sundara the red panda celebrates first birthday at Louisville Zoo