Kentucky Humane Society matching donations in honor of Coach Denny Crum

Denny Crum, the legendary hall of fame University of Louisville basketball coach who died on...
Denny Crum, the legendary hall of fame University of Louisville basketball coach who died on May 9, was fondly remembered for many things outside of basketball, including his love for his dogs.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Denny Crum, the legendary hall of fame University of Louisville basketball coach who died on May 9, was fondly remembered for many things outside of basketball, including his love for his dogs.

The Kentucky Humane Society recognized Crum’s love for his furry friends and his support of the nonprofit organization, announcing on Tuesday it would be raising money in honor of the coach.

KHS Advisory Board Patti Swope said all donations made to the Kentucky Humane Society up to $10,000 will be matched from now through May 29, according to a release from KHS.

Crum and his wife, Susan, had as many as five dogs living with them at their home.

Denny and Susan Crum's five dogs (clockwise from top left) Buddy, Bitty, Luke, Zeke and Theo.
Denny and Susan Crum's five dogs (clockwise from top left) Buddy, Bitty, Luke, Zeke and Theo.(Kentucky Humane Society)

“Even with five dogs that had the run of the house, Denny was always thinking about the next addition,” Susan said in a release.

“I had the good fortune to be acquainted with Denny and Susan and always admired his unassuming and kind nature,” Swope said. “I want to honor his gifts to our community by making one of my own, in his memory, to a cause that was dear to his heart, and mine as well.”

To make a donation, click or tap here.

