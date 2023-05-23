Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man arrested, accused of bringing gun to Conway Middle School

James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun to a Jefferson County middle school.

James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, according to an arrest report.

Police said Simpson was found on Conway Middle’s property around 10:30 a.m. with a 9mm handgun that he admitted to placing in a backpack underneath a vehicle.

The backpack was found and retrieved by school staff.

Simpson was arrested and booked in Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

