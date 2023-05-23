Louisville man arrested, accused of bringing gun to Conway Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun to a Jefferson County middle school.

James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, according to an arrest report.

Police said Simpson was found on Conway Middle’s property around 10:30 a.m. with a 9mm handgun that he admitted to placing in a backpack underneath a vehicle.

The backpack was found and retrieved by school staff.

Simpson was arrested and booked in Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.