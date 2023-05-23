Louisville officers arrest man, woman in connection to Park Hill carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a Louisville man and woman after they were accused of armed robbery.

On Sunday, Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond to the 1200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a carjacking and shooting.

Calls came in around 4:22 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

Court documents said 20-year-old Anisia Anderson had lured the man to the Dollar General and “proposed an exchange of money for sexual acts.”

During this time, police said 26-year-old Maleek White confronted the victim armed with a handgun and told him to get out of the car.

Documents said White chased the man, firing several shots at him and injuring his leg.

The victim told officers that White and Anderson took his car and fled the scene. Mitchell said the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Documents said a similar incident happened two days earlier on Friday.

Anderson allegedly went up to another victim at the intersection of Dixie Highway and West Kentucky Street, and said she was in need of help.

White then pulled a handgun and confronted the victim, demanding the car.

Both Anderson and White fled the scene.

Police arrested the two on Sunday around 1:19 p.m. in the 100 block of East Broadway.

Anderson and White both admitted their crimes to the police.

