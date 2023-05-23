Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man accused of sending nude photos to underage coworker

Eric Greene, 25, is accused of sending nude photos to a 17-year-old girl he worked with at Ace...
Eric Greene, 25, is accused of sending nude photos to a 17-year-old girl he worked with at Ace Hardware, according to court records.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man accused of sending a former underage coworker nude photos is now facing charges.

When Eric Greene, 25, was an employee at Ace Hardware, documents from the office of the Kenton County Commonewealth’s Attorney’s Office say he harassed a 17-year-old coworker.

“It’s crime for any adult to send illicit images, pornographic images to children is against the law in Kentucky, as it should be,” said Kenton County Commonewealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

The documents say the harassment lasted several months in late 2022.

“However, the investigation into his harassment of this juvenile employee turned up evidence that he had sent her photos of his own genitalia, as well as photos of him masturbating,” Sanders explained.

The teenage girl’s parents told police Greene would show up at her job even after he stopped working there, according to court records.

“And every parent I know would find it very alarming if a grown man was sending nude images of his own genitals to their daughter,” Sanders said. “So, that’s something we take very seriously.”

Greene is charged with harassment and a sex offense, court documents show.

Kenton County Commonewealth’s Attorney Sanders says authorities think Greene could have more victims out there.

“But this kind of behavior is obviously very concerning,” Sanders says. “It’s when you’re talking about somebody that’s willing to send images of themselves to someone they know to be a juvenile. It would be surprising if this were the first time this happened.”

Sanders asks if anyone’s child had contact with Greene to call Independence Police at 859-356-2697.

If convicted, Greene could have to register as a sex offender for life. He declined to comment when contacted by FOX19 NOW.

Ace Hardware employees say the 17-year-old girl no longer works at the store.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Louisville man arrested, accused of bringing gun to Conway Middle School
(LEFT) Anisia Anderson (RIGHT) Maleek White
Louisville officers arrest man, woman in connection to Park Hill carjacking
Kenneth Wayne Gregory, 27, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Police: Man planning to murder family members had assault rifle, body armor
Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million...
‘I ran out of gas’: Ky. man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank

Latest News

Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Warm, sunny before cold front arrives
“They’re a great presence in our community and by being at things like this it just gets people...
Bowling Green Police Department celebrates 200 years of service
Protesters urging the JCPS school board to not comply with SB 150.
Protesters urge JCPS school board to not comply with SB 150
A friendly game of kick ball at the park.
OSHN opens grant applications for vendors offering summer programs to teens