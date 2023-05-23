Man accused of sending nude photos to underage coworker

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man accused of sending a former underage coworker nude photos is now facing charges.

When Eric Greene, 25, was an employee at Ace Hardware, documents from the office of the Kenton County Commonewealth’s Attorney’s Office say he harassed a 17-year-old coworker.

“It’s crime for any adult to send illicit images, pornographic images to children is against the law in Kentucky, as it should be,” said Kenton County Commonewealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

The documents say the harassment lasted several months in late 2022.

“However, the investigation into his harassment of this juvenile employee turned up evidence that he had sent her photos of his own genitalia, as well as photos of him masturbating,” Sanders explained.

The teenage girl’s parents told police Greene would show up at her job even after he stopped working there, according to court records.

“And every parent I know would find it very alarming if a grown man was sending nude images of his own genitals to their daughter,” Sanders said. “So, that’s something we take very seriously.”

Greene is charged with harassment and a sex offense, court documents show.

Kenton County Commonewealth’s Attorney Sanders says authorities think Greene could have more victims out there.

“But this kind of behavior is obviously very concerning,” Sanders says. “It’s when you’re talking about somebody that’s willing to send images of themselves to someone they know to be a juvenile. It would be surprising if this were the first time this happened.”

Sanders asks if anyone’s child had contact with Greene to call Independence Police at 859-356-2697.

If convicted, Greene could have to register as a sex offender for life. He declined to comment when contacted by FOX19 NOW.

Ace Hardware employees say the 17-year-old girl no longer works at the store.

