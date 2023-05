LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Virtual reality can help you step into a different world. Now there’s a new place in Louisville where you can do that with a group of your friends

Sandbox VR at Oxmoor Center recently opened for business.

The new VR gaming center is open seven days a week. There can be groups of up to six people.

To book a time, click or tap here.

