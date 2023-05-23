Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana man dies in off-road vehicle accident

One man has died in a crash with an off-road vehicle and a car on Sunday in Jackson County,...
One man has died in a crash with an off-road vehicle and a car on Sunday in Jackson County, Indiana.(WLUC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - One man has died in a crash with an off-road vehicle and a car on Sunday in Jackson County, Indiana.

According to Indiana conservation officers, the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 225 West and 450 North.

Early investigation revealed 78-year-old Robert Carr was driving an off-road vehicle when he disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a car.

Carr and another passenger on the ORV were ejected in the crash. They were both taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis where Carr later died.

Officials said at the time of the crash, Carr and the other passenger were not wearing seat belts, helmets or safety equipment.

Investigation is ongoing by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

