Sundara the red panda celebrates first birthday at Louisville Zoo

Sundara the red panda, who has been nicknamed “Sunny D,” turned one year old on Tuesday. (Source: Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birthday of its newest guest.

Sundara the red panda, who has been nicknamed “Sunny D,” turned one year old on Tuesday.

The Louisville Zoo helped him celebrate with special treats and enrichment, including grapes, apples and blueberries.

Sundara’s arrival was announced by the zoo on May 16, stating he is the first red panda to call the Louisville Zoo home since the 1970s.

He comes from the Kansas City Zoo in Kansas City, Missouri.

Red pandas are commonly found in the Himalayan forests in Nepal, India, Bhutan, Myanmar and southern China, the zoo said. They will often spend most of their day resting to conserve energy.

The Louisville Zoo said guests can visit Sundara in the zoo between the Splash Park and Lorikeet Landing and offer him birthday wishes all week long.

For more information on the Louisville Zoo and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

