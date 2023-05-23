Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-264 East ramp near Kentucky Expo Center

TRIMARC confirmed the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and involved one vehicle at the I-264...
TRIMARC confirmed the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and involved one vehicle at the I-264 East ramp to Freedom Way.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes have been blocked on an I-264 ramp near the Kentucky Expo Center following a reported crash on Tuesday evening.

TRIMARC confirmed the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and involved one vehicle at the I-264 East ramp to Freedom Way.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

All lanes on the ramp have been blocked while crews clear the scene.

WAVE News has reached out to Louisville Metro Police for additional information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Wayne Gregory, 27, of Louisville, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Police: Man planning to murder family members had assault rifle, body armor
A Louisville man who died from a motorcycle crash in the Okolona neighborhood has been...
Man killed after motorcycle crashes with SUV on Outer Loop identified
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault.
Man wounded in shooting after fight over Hot Pocket
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Commonwealth Attorney’s...
Police: No bomb found after threat called into downtown Louisville building

Latest News

Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-71 South in Henry County
Drivers are asked to take caution as directional closures have been scheduled as part of the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 West at Sherman Minton closed through Friday for renewal work
Clarksville residents who travel on Potters Lane will need to find an alternate route for a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Large section of Clarksville road closed for 4 weeks
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash
TRAFFIC: I-71 Northbound lanes shut down after crash