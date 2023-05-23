TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-264 East ramp near Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes have been blocked on an I-264 ramp near the Kentucky Expo Center following a reported crash on Tuesday evening.

TRIMARC confirmed the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and involved one vehicle at the I-264 East ramp to Freedom Way.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

All lanes on the ramp have been blocked while crews clear the scene.

WAVE News has reached out to Louisville Metro Police for additional information.

This is a developing story.

