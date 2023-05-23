TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 West at Sherman Minton closed through Friday for renewal work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are asked to take caution as directional closures have been scheduled as part of the Sherman Minton Bridge renewal project.

From Tuesday morning through Friday morning, officials said I-64 West at the Sherman Minton Bridge are closed for renewal work.

The Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Team said closures on I-64 West would once again take place from May 30 through the evening of June 5.

“Please stay alert when traveling through the corridor and follow appropriate signs and messaging,” a spokesperson with the Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Team said. “Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.”

Construction with the Sherman Minton Bridge renewal project began back in 2021, part of a multi-phase process to minimize full closure of the bridge.

The project is slated to finish construction in late 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.