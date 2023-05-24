Academy at Shawnee students test their mechanical skills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at the Academy at Shawnee were at Bowman Field on Wednesday to put their mechanical skills to the test.

The students took apart a Cessna airplane and then worked together to put it back together.

Those students are in the aviation program, which gives them real world experience after practicing on a simulator.

“I’m privileged to be one of the people who took it apart,” student Andrew Willis said. “And back to Shawnee because I know kids, for years, are going to be able to work on this and learn the same thing that I have learned so they can go on and pursue aviation later in life.”

Academy at Shawnee already teaches aviation but plans to add airplane maintenance to the curriculum.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.