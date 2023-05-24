Contact Troubleshooters
Academy at Shawnee students test their mechanical skills

The students took apart a Cessna airplane and then worked together to put it back together.
The students took apart a Cessna airplane and then worked together to put it back together.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at the Academy at Shawnee were at Bowman Field on Wednesday to put their mechanical skills to the test.

The students took apart a Cessna airplane and then worked together to put it back together.

Those students are in the aviation program, which gives them real world experience after practicing on a simulator.

“I’m privileged to be one of the people who took it apart,” student Andrew Willis said. “And back to Shawnee because I know kids, for years, are going to be able to work on this and learn the same thing that I have learned so they can go on and pursue aviation later in life.”

Academy at Shawnee already teaches aviation but plans to add airplane maintenance to the curriculum.

