Bowling Green Police Department celebrates 200 years of service

By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is celebrating 200 years of service to the community.

On Tuesday, BGPD held a family fitness celebration at the NCM Motorsports Park during the weekly, “Trek at the Track.”

The free event invited the community to bike or walk the tracks along with officers and their families.

“They’re a great presence in our community and by being at things like this it just gets people out and gets people to know them. So, I think that was a good part about being here and I got a 200-year t-shirt,” said Ernie Small, attended the event.

Those who attended also received a commemorative t-shirt.

BGPD is also hiring. If you are interested, click the following link BGPD.

