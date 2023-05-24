Contact Troubleshooters
Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday

Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Circle K is running a promotion offering 40 cents off per gallon as part of Circle K Fuel Day.

On May 25, drivers will be able to take advantage of the discount at Circle K stores between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It’s the second year the company has offered the Fuel Day discount, allowing customers to fuel up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K said in a release. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Several Circle K locations will also be handing out a limited number of fuel discount cards that will give drivers 10 cents off per gallon throughout the summer.

To find a Circle K near you participating in Circle K Fuel Day, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

