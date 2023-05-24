Ford begins production on 2023 F-Series Super Duty at Kentucky Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Assembly has begun for the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty within the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

Leaders in the commonwealth gathered on Wednesday to discuss the start of production, part of a recent $700 million investment adding 500 jobs for products assembled in Louisville.

“It’s incredible to see production begin for the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Truck, because it represents Ford’s longstanding commitment to Kentucky, our workers and our future,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This was one of the largest investments in Jefferson County’s history, and it followed the record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement in Hardin County. Together, we’re building a brighter future, and I am excited to see this iconic American company continue to succeed right here in Kentucky.”

More than 9,000 UAW hourly workers are employed to help assemble Ford’s new F-Series Super Duty. Ford said it employs more than 12,000 people company-wide in Kentucky and contributes more than $11 billion in state GDP.

The new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck offers a host of new technologies, including Ford’s new Pro Upfit Integration System for utility cranes and plows as well as 5G technology, providing a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices to keep workers connected.

“We know Super Duty customers; they push their trucks to the limits,” Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty Chief Engineer said in a release. “There’s nothing that compares to putting vehicles out into the real world to see how they perform, so we tested Super Duty beyond its limits.”

Ford is now delivering the 2023 F-Series Super Duty in all trim levels to retail and commercial customers.

