FORECAST: Cooler setup for Thursday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front will usher in highs in the 70s Thursday
  • Clouds will be overhead at times over the holiday weekend
  • 1st (mini) heat wave of the season expected next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dry weather tonight with pleasant low temperatures into the middle 50s for most areas.

Some passing high clouds tomorrow as a cold front punches through the area early in the day. This will allow for a very dry and cooler setup with highs remaining in the 70s.

Early evening clouds will fade out as we push into later Thursday night. It will be a cool setup with lows away from the city dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday is trending sunnier as the dry air looks to give us another pretty day with highs just a tad warmer over Thursday.

A pair of low pressures next week will likely lead to overcast skies at times over the holiday weekend. The rain chance looks low but it is certainly non-zero.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for additional updates.

