FORECAST: Cooler weather arrives tonight into Thursday

Lows will drop into the 40s for many by Friday morning

Clouds look to be the main battle for the holiday weekend

1st heat wave of the season showing up in the outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Becoming partly sunny and warm this afternoon as temperatures climb easily into the middle 80s. While a sprinkle will be possible, it looks very minor with dry air in the area.

A bit cooler tonight with lows generally in the 50s area-wide.

A sunrise cold front will push in even drier air (and cooler) into the Ohio Valley on Thursday. It will become breezy at times into the afternoon with temperatures remaining in the 70s.

Early evening clouds will fade out as we push into later Thursday night. It will be a cool setup with lows away from the city dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

A pain of low pressures to our east will help spread clouds into our area at times over the holiday weekend. While rain showers should get close to I-65, it appears dry air is likely to win this battle.

Stay close to the forecast for updates!

