FORECAST: Warm, sunny before cold front arrives

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated afternoon rain chance

A bit cooler and breezy Thursday

Holiday weekend will carry small rain chances for now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, along with some afternoon clouds. Temperatures warm into the 80s this afternoon. While majority of us will stay dry, a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures return to the 50s. A backdoor cold front will approach tonight into Thursday morning.

High pressure takes over the forecast behind Thursday morning’s cold front. Abundant sunshine is in tomorrow’s forecast. As the cool, dry air races into the region, temperatures will remain below average; expect highs in the 70s. Clouds clear Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s in most locations.

A more complex forecast setup for Friday into the holiday weekend as a tropical low and perhaps a new low will both serve to keep a small rain chance in the forecast. Even with no rain, clouds could influence temperatures for some locations.

Stay close to the forecast for updates!

