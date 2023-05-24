Contact Troubleshooters
Fusaichi Pegasus, 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, has died

Sold at Keeneland as yearling for $4 million
The blanket of roses lays draped across the back of winning horse Fusaichi Pegasus with jockey Kent Desormeaux atop, immediately following the running of the 126th Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 6, 2000 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)(AL BEHRMAN | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -2000 Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus has died.

The son of Mr. Prospector was euthanized at Ashford Stud on May 23 because of reported infirmities due to old age. Fusaichi Pegasus was 26.

Fusao Sekiguchi purchased Fusaichi Pegasus for $4 million at the Keeneland yearling sales. It still is the highest price paid at auction for a Kentucky Derby winner.

Fusaichi Pegasus finished second in the Preakness Stakes in 2000.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

