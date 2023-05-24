JCPS coach arrested, accused of assaulting student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested on Tuesday, accused of slamming a student onto a table.

Damien Smith is facing one count of fourth degree assault.

According to court documents, Smith is accused of grabbing the 16-year-old victim, slamming him onto a table, and tackling him on the ground.

The report goes on to say a witness had to pull Smith off the student. Documents state Smith was the teenage victim’s coach and is a teacher at Western High School.

During his arraignment, the judge issued a $5,000 surety bond, pointing out that smith has no criminal history and is a low risk to reoffend. He was ordered to have no contact with Western High School, JCPS, or any students.

Smith is scheduled to be back in court on June 1.

A JCPS spokesperson said, “Mr. Smith has been reassigned as we follow our policies and procedures.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.