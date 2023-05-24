Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 Inductees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2023 inductees.

The announcement was made at a press briefing on Wednesday at Freedom Hall by the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and operators of the KSHOF.

Multi-time award-winning sports reporter and columnist at the Courier-Journal and WDRB, Rick Bozick

Trailblazing administrator at UK and the KHSAA,coach and innovator for women’s and girls’ sports in Kentucky, Brigid DeVries

Longtime radio voice of UK basketball and football and multiple-time Eclipse Awards winner, Tom Leach

SEC’s all-time leading three-point shooter, Chris Lofton

All-American at Michigan, no. 1 draft pick and three-time Super Bowl winner at offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, William “Bubba” Paris

The inductees were chosen by a selection committee comprising 16 sports media professionals throughout the Commonwealth.

