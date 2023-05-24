Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was killed in a collision on Interstate 71 in Henry County.

The Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a call on Tuesday at 4:43 p.m. about a reported crash on I-71 South near mile marker 26.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial vehicle was stopped due to other stopped traffic when a passenger vehicle didn’t stop in time and caused a rear-end crash. All of the lanes then had to close after the crash.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, Melvin McCoy, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner and the commercial vehicle driver was left uninjured. Both of them were the only ones in the vehicles.

Henry County EMS, the Lake Jericho Fire Department and Campbellsburg Fire Department were also at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the Kentucky State Police.

