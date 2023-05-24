Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is coming to Louisville.

The event will be hosted near Lynn Family Stadium at 350 Adams Street from May 25 through June 4.

Rides, games and more are all part of the carnival experience, with event promoters stating over 100 fun things to do.

Guests can save $5 on a combination rides, shows and admission ticket if purchased before May 25 at 5 p.m. Tickets will be $35 a day for Monday through Thursday and $40 a day for Friday through Sunday.

After May 25, ticket prices increase to $40 a day for Monday through Thursday and $45 a day for Friday through Sunday.

Admission tickets without rides, games or food can also be purchased for $10.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

