Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival

Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is coming to Louisville.(Jackson County)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is coming to Louisville.

The event will be hosted near Lynn Family Stadium at 350 Adams Street from May 25 through June 4.

Rides, games and more are all part of the carnival experience, with event promoters stating over 100 fun things to do.

Guests can save $5 on a combination rides, shows and admission ticket if purchased before May 25 at 5 p.m. Tickets will be $35 a day for Monday through Thursday and $40 a day for Friday through Sunday.

After May 25, ticket prices increase to $40 a day for Monday through Thursday and $45 a day for Friday through Sunday.

Admission tickets without rides, games or food can also be purchased for $10.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
10-year-old Louisville singer to appear in premiere episode of America’s Got Talent
Louisville man killed in collision on I-71 South
James M. Simpson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Louisville man arrested, accused of bringing gun to Conway Middle School
One man has died in a crash with an off-road vehicle and a car on Sunday in Jackson County,...
Southern Indiana man dies in off-road vehicle accident
(LEFT) Anisia Anderson (RIGHT) Maleek White
Louisville officers arrest man, woman in connection to Park Hill carjacking

Latest News

Motorcyclists gather and ride in an effort to promote healing among all veterans, along with...
Hundreds gather at Robley Rex VA Medical Center for annual Run for the Wall
A replica of one of Christopher Columbus and many other early explorers’ ships will be docking...
Old-fashioned ship replica ‘Pinta’ docks in Louisville this June
Assembly has begun for the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty within the Kentucky Truck...
Ford begins production on 2023 F-Series Super Duty at Kentucky Truck Plant
Waterfront Park partners with Louisville Orchestra for Fourth of July celebration