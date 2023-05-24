Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of killing Ky. deputy appears in court

Steven Sheangshang, 45, appeared in court for his arraignment in Fayette District Court.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy and shooting another person in Lexington had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Steven Sheangshang, 45, appeared in court for his arraignment in Fayette District Court. He faces several charges that stem from a violent spree Monday evening from Scott County into Lexington.

For the Fayette County part, he faces charges of assault, robbery, burglary and felon in possession of a handgun.

A plea of not guilty was entered for Sheangshang, and he waived formal arraignment.

Sheangshang has a criminal record that dates back 25 years and spans at least two states. The first arrests we found came from the late 90s in Ohio when he was just 20 years old.

He’s also been convicted of firing at an officer before, including an incident more than a decade ago in Cincinnati where police say he fired several rounds at an officer from a pellet pistol, then fled into the woods and tried to ditch the weapon.

RELATED: Couple says man accused of killing Ky. deputy held them at gunpoint, stole their car

He also has convictions from 2016 in northern Kentucky for stealing a trailer.

We also know he had been connected to recent garage burglaries in Lexington as recently as last week, according to Crime Stoppers.

Right now, he is on a judicial hold pending charges out of Scott County, which will likely be soon presented to a grand jury.

Sheangshang is set to be back in Fayette County court on June 2. According to the Fayette County Detention Center’s website, he is being held on a total of $104,000 bond for the Fayette County charges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

