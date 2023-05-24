Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 3 teen girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges that he kidnapped three teenage girls, took them across state lines and had sex with them.

Brian Sauer, 44, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police on May 23. He is charged with three counts each of kidnapping, three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of rape and one count of sexual abuse.

The girls, ages 14, 15 and 13, had been reported as missing from Home of the Innocents on May 8. According to his arrest warrant, Sauer picked the girls up on the side of the road, gave each a new name and provided them with marijuana.

The warrant states Sauer took the girls to Cox Park where two of them got out of the car while he had sexual intercourse with the third. The court documents then say Sauer took he girls to a motel in Clarksville, Ind where he sexually assaulted all three.

The report says Sauer then brought one of the girls to Louisville and had sex with her before returning to Indiana to pickup the other two girls. Sauer took the girls to a trailer park where he dropped them off. Two of the girls were found in the trailer park by police. The third girl returned to Home of the Innocents on her own.

LMPD says the victims were able to identify Sauer by name and on social media. When questioned by detectives, Sauer admitted that when he saw the girls, he picked them up and provided them with a hotel room in Indiana. Police say Sauer was a stranger to the girls prior to picking them up.

A not guilty plea was entered for Sauer during his arraignment. His bond was increased from $50,000 cash to $1 million cash. He has been ordered to have no contact with Home of the Innocents or any of the victims.

Sauer will be back in court June 1.

