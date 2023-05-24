Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South 13th Street around 2:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital and officials said he is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

