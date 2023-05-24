Contact Troubleshooters
More acts announced for Texas Roadhouse Concert Series at Kentucky State Fair

The concerts are included for free with admission to the fair.
The concerts are included for free with admission to the fair.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Kentucky State Fair only months away, additional acts are being announced for the fair’s Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.

Officials said there will be 10 nights of entertainment as part of the Kentucky State Fair, which runs from August 17 through 27. The concerts are included for free with admission to the fair.

This year’s lineup includes Larry Fleet, Casting Crowns, Foghat, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and more.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky State Fair released a list of the lineup so far:

  • August 17: Chris Janson with special guest Alex Miller
  • August 18: Morris Day and the Time with special guest Tag Team
  • August 19: Foghat with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters
  • August 21: Casting Crowns
  • August 22: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills
  • August 23: Larry Fleet with special guest Tyler Rich
  • August 25: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry with special guest Lonestar

Additional acts are set to be announced on May 31.

Early bird tickets for the Kentucky State Fair, which include parking at the Kentucky Expo Center, are on sale now for $9 at the Kentucky State Fair website, at participating Kroger stores or at the Kentucky Expo Center box office.

For more information on the Kentucky State Fair, click or tap here.

